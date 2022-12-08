Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 8, 2022 – A new document has revealed that Kanye West owes California $600,000 in taxes and has received three notices about unpaid fees in two years.

The American rapper, 45, reportedly received a tax lien notice in July 2021 and another one in September 2022 linked to his clothing brand Yeezy.

West, who now goes by the name Ye, has been candid about his financial stress since 2016 when he came clean about his $53 million debt in 2016.

The former billionaire was also dropped from Forbes’ high-status rankings after companies such as Adidas cut ties with the rapper over his rampant antisemitism.

West has received various lien notices since July 2021. A lien refers to a claim that is put onto an individual’s assets if they have unpaid debts. The first lien the clothing brand received was $13,999, according to Forbes.

The second lien was sent in February 2022 for $279,085, and in September he received another one for $321,591. In total, the liens add up to more than $610,000.

Edward McCaffery, a USC law professor told NBC: ‘Multiple California tax liens, adding up to $600,000, that’s certainly a sign of either extreme incompetence or extreme cash problems.

‘That is kind of an Amber Alert for the financial health of the enterprise.’

The controversial rapper’s financial debt has appeared to of got him into some trouble with the IRS.

West told podcaster Tim Pool on November 28 that the IRS enforced a $75 million hold on four of his bank accounts. He also said he owed $50 million in taxes.

‘Ok, so they froze, they put a $75 million hold on four of my accounts,’ West told Pool. ‘And then they said you owe a lot of taxes. Took me, like, six hours to find out how much ‘a lot’ was. They said, well, around $50 million.’

West has a track record of not paying his tax dues.

The singer admitted on The Late Late Show with James Corden of being $35 million in debt in 2018. But he said in 2019, he got a $68 million tax return.

‘Last year I made a $115million and still ended up $35million in debt,’ he previously explained.

‘This year I looked up and I just got $68million returned to me on my tax.

In 2016, the rapper stunned his fans after he told them he was $53 million in debt.

He announced his debt on Twitter and asked for prayers. West wrote at the time: ‘I write this to you my brothers while still 53 million dollars in personal debt… Please pray we overcome… This is my true heart…’

In 2015, West also admitted that he went $16 million into debt when he attempted to get his Yeezy clothing line off the ground.