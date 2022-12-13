Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – Rapper, record producer and fashion designer, Kanye West has been ‘voted’ the “Antisemite Of The Year” by the American non-profit watchdog group StopAntisemitism.org

The group made the announcement in a video congratulating Ye for “propagating the most Jew hatred in 2022.”

The video clip cited examples of Kanye West’s offences including the infamous “death con 3” tweet that led to his first Twitter suspension, and highlighted interviews as examples of Ye “referencing antisemitic tropes of Jewish greed and obsessions of money.”

StopAntisemitism.org also used a publicly shared text conversation with P.Diddy as proof of West “falsely insinuating Jews control Hollywood and the media.”

“Kanye uses his celebrity platform to push dangerous antisemitic tropes about Jews and power and he refuses to stop,” the group’s Executive Director Liora Rez told TMZ.

“His continuous onslaught of bigoted statements has resulted in horrific antisemitic acts perpetrated by white supremacists, Black Hebrew Israelites, and other fringe groups looking to cause Jews harm.

“Jew hatred is already out of control in the United States, and the last thing we need is a celebrity like Kanye to add fuel to that fire.” she added

Ye, who has been criticized for weeks over his repeated antisemitic remarks, recently doubled down on his love of the bigoted German mass murderer Adolf Hitler during an interview with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes in Los Angeles.

“So, you love Jews, but you’re canceled for antisemitism because you also love Hitler, but you love everyone equally,” McInnes said.

“Yeah, Jewish people can’t tell me who I can love and who I can’t love,” Ye replied.

“You can’t force your pain on everyone else. Jewish people, forgive Hitler today. Let it go, let it go, and stop trying to force it on other people. Goodnight.”

The comments came shortly after Ye praised Hitler and Nazis in a separate interview with far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who last month was ordered to pay hundreds of millions of dollars for promoting false claims about the Sandy Hook mass shooting.

Jones had West on his InfoWars podcast alongside white supremacist Nick Fuentes, who has been hired to work on the rapper’s presidential campaign.

Jones asked Kanye to elaborate on his recent string of antisemitic remarks, and how those claims inaccurately painted Kanye as a Nazi. “You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, you don’t deserve to be called that and demonized,” Jones said.

“Well, I see good things about Hitler also,” Kanye answered.

“I love everyone and Jewish people are not gonna tell me, you can love us and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography, and this guy who invented highways, who invented the very microphone I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that.”

He continued: “I’m done with the classification. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”