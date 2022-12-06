Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – Kanye West has called on Jewish people to forgive Adolf Hitler for killing millions of their ancestors.

The rapper did a new interview with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes and anti-Semitic White Nationalist Nick Fuentes

West, once again wearing a full gimp mask covering his eyes and mouth, declared his sympathies for Adolf Hitler.

He said Jews have caused Hitler’s bad reputation because “they were upset that Hitler was kicking them out of the country.”

West reiterated his stance that Jews cannot tell him who he can and cannot love and added that they “cannot force their pain on everyone else.”

He then called on Jews to forgive Hitler.

Kanye West said: “Jewish people, forgive Hitler today. Let it go. Let it go. Stop trying to force it on other people.”

Adolf Hitler is responsible for the murder of 6 million Jewish victims and 5 million non-Jewish victims of the Holocaust.

Kanye also compared the Holocaust to abortion.

He said: “The Holocaust is not the only holocaust. So for them to take that and claim when we have abortions right now. That’s eugenics. That’s genocide. That’s a holocaust that we’re dealing with right now.”

He also repeated his stance that Jews control the media and politics, saying that it’s wrong because Jewish people don’t believe that Jesus is the “king of all kings” and the real king of the Jews.

West, who plans to contest for the position of the US President, added that he sees the Jewish vote as insignificant in the US and proceeded to claim that Jews “run America” and “have China scared.” The rapper stated that he doesn’t feel like Jews run Russia, but changed his mind after McInnes stated that many Russian oligarchs are Jewish.

West additionally stated that he told Elon Musk not to buy Twitter since he would go bankrupt “unless you bow to the Jewish people.”

The father-of-four also said he would make Jews work for Christians and have cameras in their living rooms if he ever became president.

Ye said: “[Jews] need to work for Christians. I’ll hire a Jewish person if I knew they weren’t a spy, and I collected their phone and follow them to their house and have a camera all in their living room.”

He continued: “I love Jewish people. I love all people. I love people who have like, canceled my accounts, and all that, but they should not be the people in charge. It’s what I’m saying. They’ve had their run.”

Watch the video below.