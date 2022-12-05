Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 12, 2022 – Kanye West surfaced on Instagram Sunday night, Dec. 4, to post a bizarre rant about Elon Musk and former President Barack Obama.

In his post, West accused Musk of being a hybrid clone.

West wrote: “Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese? Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with South African super model and we have an Elon.

“I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elons and he is the first genetic hybrid that stuck..Well let’s not forget about Obama.

Kanye added, “I’m sorry for using curse words in church but i don’t have another word for Obama yet. YE24 Let’s Unify and find out LUAFO.”

Sharing the note, he captioned, “On Jay Zs birthday Future president of the United States Ye uses Mark Zuckerberg’s platform to incite a mass investigation of Elon Musk’s childhood photos in the midst of Balenciagagate I call this The theory of everything Problem solved Praise God.”

Musk replied to Kanye’s post, writing: “I take that as a compliment.”

Kanye then shared a screenshot of Musk’s response and wrote: “It was meant as a compliment my friend. Now, Obama on the other hand…”

Kanye West, whose Twitter account was reinstated after Elon Musk took over, has been suspended again from Twitter for violating the microblogging site’s rules against incitement to violence.