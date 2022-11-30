Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, 30 November 2022 – Kanye West has given Kim Kardashian the $4.5 million house he bought next door to her own property in their divorce settlement.

According to the divorce settlement, obtained by TMZ, Ye will transfer the title of the 3,650 square foot, 5-bedroom home to Kim and she’ll now be responsible for all expenses related to the property.

Recall Kanye said he bought the house in order to be close to his kids, but the divorce settlement states they’ll have equal access to the kids so he decided to give it up in their settlement.

The settlement also states Kanye will keep his $60 million home on the beach in Malibu, 2 ranches in Wyoming, 300 acres in Calabasas, a home in Belgium, and his childhood home which he bought in Chicago.

Kanye will pay $200k/month in child support and they’ll split education and security expenses for the kids.

Kim will retain the property she owns in Idaho and the $60 million Hidden Hills estate that she and the kids call home.