Friday, December 2, 2022 – Rapper, Kanye West posted an image of the swastika photoshopped inside of the Star of David on Twitter Friday morning, December 2 after he professed his admiration for Adolf Hitler.

The rapper joined right wing broadcaster Alex Jones for a broadcast earlier in the day alongside White nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes. The duo had dinner with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago home and resort last week.

Since the dinner, West and Fuentes have made their rounds together spreading anti-Semitism. West walked out of Tim Pool’s podcast earlier in the week but he gave Jones plenty of air time.

“Nazis are, like, kinda cool,” West told Jones during an off-the-rails hours-long interview in which he wore a mask over his entire head. He also professed his love for the Jewish people – and for Adolf Hitler.

After the interview aired, West took to his Twitter page in an apparent attempt at reconciling his love for both Jews and the group responsible for killing millions of them during the Second World War. He also promoted his 2024 bid for the White House.

“YE24 LOVE EVERYONE,” West wrote. He included the tag “#LOVESPEECH.”

He posted an image of the swastika emblazoned inside a Star of David, presumably in an attempt to show unity between Jews and Nazis. The swastika or SS was the official sign of the Nazis. The rapper also posted a series of controversial tweets, including supposed text messages between himself and Twitter CEO Elon Musk. He then showed support for Balenciaga following the recent backlash against the company for using kids in BDSM campaign shoot.

Kanye’s Twitter account has now been suspended, with the offending Swastika Tweet deleted, putting Ye’s tweet storm came to an abrupt end.