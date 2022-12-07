Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – Kanye West’s latest girlfriend Juliana Nalu has confirmed they are no longer together.

The 24-year-old Brazilian model revealed that she is now a single woman after an Instagram fan asked how she could romance a man who is anti-Semitic.

Nalu immediately replied in Portuguese on the platform, ‘I’m single. Thanks for caring,’ without giving more details about the separation.

Kanye and Nalu started dating about two months ago after his previous relationship with Julia Fox and Chaney Jones following his split from his ex-wife Kardashian.

Kanye and Kim co-parent four children: North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.