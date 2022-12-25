Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 25, 2022 – The Independence party, KANU, has kicked out Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket as KANU Chief Whip for reportedly going to bed with President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

In a gazette notice by the registrar of the political party, Kamket is set to be replaced with North Horr MP Wari Guyo Adhe.

Kamket declared he will work with Ruto after he was announced the winner of the August 9, presidential election.

He has since been attending the Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group meeting despite Kanu being a member of the Azimio La Umoja coalition.

In other changes, the party has appointed Brenda Majune as the party’s women’s congress National treasurer, taking over from Sarah Bonaye who is a former EALA MP.

Kiambu Politician Gladys Chania, who is linked to the murder of her husband George Mwangi, has also been stripped of her position as the National Secretary of the women’s congress.

She has been replaced with Tume Abduba.

