Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to resign as the chairman of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Council and leader of the Jubilee Party.

Speaking on Tuesday, former Kieni Member of Parliament, Kanini Kega, announced that President Kenyatta will soon be handing over the party’s leadership mantle to focus on his new role.

“I am sure he has planned for a date when he will be handing over the leadership mantle of the party to someone else so that we have a new leadership in our Jubilee Party as well as the Azimio coalition. He is a person who has earned honours in all our neighbouring countries and we want to release him as a party,” Kega said.

“Our former President has been given lots of jobs bringing peace to various countries in Africa. We do not want to tie his hands with so many obligations here in the country,” he added.

The former Legislator further appealed to the former Head of State to hand over to a competent person.

“Even as he proceeds with his new tasks, we need him to give us someone who will spearhead this party bravely. However, he should not leave us completely because we need him to continue being one of the elders that will be offering guidance to us at the party,” he stated.

