Thursday, December 8, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has opposed the move by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to close nightclubs in the county.

Speaking on Wednesday during Azimio’s public consultation meeting at Kamukunji grounds, Kalonzo said that Sakaja should have done a public consultation before issuing the orders.

“My friend Sakaja, go slowly, youths are unemployed, they have set up lounges and restaurants to fend for their families and you say you are closing them down. You can close them but do a public consultation,” Kalonzo said.

The Wiper Democratic Movement party said that the bars were a source of income for youths across the country.

This is after Sakaja issued an order to close down noisy bars in residential areas.

Police detained more than 200 revellers and confiscated 12 licenses.

Police said they also targeted bars that were operating beyond the stipulated time.

Sakaja said henceforth, his administration will not issue or renew licenses for nightclubs in residential areas.

