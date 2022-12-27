Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 27 December 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka left men with wishful thinking after he shared photos of his beautiful daughter Elizabeth Mutuku presenting a birthday gift to him.

Elizabeth gifted her father a portrait on Christmas and he was overly excited.

Taking to his official Facebook page, Kalonzo wrote, “Thank you my daughter Elizabeth Mutuku for this thoughtful birthday gift. Enjoy Chrismas festivities fellow Kenyans,”

Men could not help but salivate on Elizabeth’s juicy curves.

She was rocking a figure-hugging dress that showed off her curvy figure.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.