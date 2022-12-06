Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has said he will join Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader Raila Odinga’s planned rally at Kamukunji Grounds on Wednesday.

While addressing locals in Kitui County on Monday, Kalonzo stated that members of the Azimio Coalition will assemble at the Kamukunji Grounds as planned to exercise their constitutional rights.

The former Vice President underscored that opposition parties had an obligation to protect the 2010 constitution from infringement through various actions of the state.

Additionally, Kalonzo insisted that the process of investigating former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Vice Chairperson Juliana and three other commissioners was unfair and pointed towards a predetermined outcome.

“This is not the time to remove Cherera and other IEBC officials from office. Justice must not only be done but also be seen to be done.

“Act justly, to help heal the nation,” he stated.

