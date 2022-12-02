Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 2, 2022 – Kahawa Law Courts Chief Magistrate Diana Mochache was over the moon on Friday after she received news of her promotion to the High Court.

She received the news while presiding over a matter.

The news brought the court session to a standstill as she celebrated the achievement.

In a video that has since gone viral, Mochache, now lady justice, is seen lifting her hands up in joy.

“Oh my God, thank you,” she says.

In the video, a voice is heard asking her if they can use the title ‘the Judge in waiting’ to address her, to which Mochache responded, “Better use the appropriate title or I’m not hearing you people.”

Still overwhelmed, Mochache jokingly told the one who delivered the news that they should not have told her at the time.

The lawyers and court clerks stood in her honour to clap for her as she asked to see the notice showing her promotion.

