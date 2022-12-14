Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza is facing yet another test of her political career.

This is after Meru MCAs began debating a motion to oust her from office.

The new impeachment motion comes after a court blocked the first motion for failure to follow legal procedures.

The group of MCAs, ahead of the motion debate, broke into a song and dance.

MCAs want her ousted over alleged gross misconduct, the appointment of her husband to the county office, and the alleged dismissal of county officers.

The debate on the impeachment will later result in a vote that will determine whether the Governor should be impeached or not.

On November 30, the Meru court barred her impeachment motion from proceeding.

Justice Wamae Cherere said the motion did not follow the correct procedure in initiating an ouster bid against her.

“I’m guided by the principle that a party, such as a petitioner, is not required to suffer illegality or breach of her rights and resultant injustice on the solace that her grievance would be remedy either by the Assembly or the Senate,” she said.

Cherere said it is a singular authority of the court to deal with threatened violations before they happen.

“Upon considering the application and preliminary objection and after hearing the presentations of the council, this court finds that the procedure adopted by the respondent to process the proposed motion of impeachment is flawed and has the effect of violating her constitutional rights,” she ruled.

