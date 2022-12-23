Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Canadian singer, Justin Bieber, is close to finalizing a deal that would see him sell the rights to his entire catalog for $200M.

The World Street Journal reported that the big-ticket transaction would be with Hipgnosis Songs Capital, could go down as the largest music-rights acquisition in the company’s history.

The company which also bought the rights to Justin Timberlake’s catalog earlier this year for $100M, will be getting Justin Bieber’s entire catalog of recorded music, which includes 6 albums over the span of a decade not to mention a ton of singles and collabs over the years.

Experts and investors say putting money down on younger music comes with a higher risk, while jumping on older hits is safer, especially as popularity in decades-old songs grows over time.