Saturday, December 31, 2022 – The Government of President William Ruto has come up with a unique way of saving Kenyans who are being tortured and killed in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement by Principal Secretary (PS) of the State Department for Diaspora Affairs Roseline Njogu yesterday, Kenyan domestic workers living in Saudi Arabia were asked to use TikTok to seek help from the government if they run into challenges.

According to Njogu, the government was likely to respond quickly to issues raised on the popular social media platform.

However, Njogu’s plan has been put into question by a Twitter user asking the PS to clarify what happens to Kenyans who are locked in houses in Saudi Arabia.

“There are people on TikTok airing their grievances in secret recordings, they cannot reach the Kenyan embassy since they are locked inside mansion,” the user posed.

“If they have access to TikTok, they can also send us direct messages, we can respond faster than TikTokers,” Njogu answered back.

The discourse emerged after Njogu had announced steps the government of President William Ruto had taken to ensure the safety of Kenyan domestic workers in Saudi Arabia.

“We are working to resolve challenges with domestic workers in Saudi Arabia.”

“If you are a distressed Kenyan in Saudi Arabia or your family member is, kindly reach the Kenyan embassy in Riyadh or the diaspora state department on Twitter,” the PS advised.

Once a complaint has been raised through the Twitter handles, the PS assured Kenyans that the government will swing into action to rescue those who are suffering.

Njogu’s statement came weeks after foreign affairs Cabinet Secretary (CS) Alfred Mutua had promised to address the challenges affecting Kenyans working in the Middle Eastern country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.