Friday, December 2, 2022 – President William Ruto’s government has directed that junior secondary schools be domiciled in the existing primary schools.

The directive comes after the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform on Thursday submitted their interim report to the Head of State, following months of public participation.

The Education Reform team led by Professor Munavu had been tasked to review the much talked about Competency Based Curriculum (CBC), which was pitting parents against teachers.

The President directed the Ministry of Education to provide the necessary guidelines on how this will be done.

“The government has given the following directive that Junior Secondary Schools (Grade 7,8 and 9) will be domiciled in the existing primary schools,” Statehouse Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed stated.

As part of measures to ensure that schools are well equipped to handle the anticipated increased number of learners, the President ordered the construction of an extra classroom and laboratory in every primary school.

He said priority should be given to the construction of laboratories, which should be done within a year.

