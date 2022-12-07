Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – Fast-rising radio presenter Dorris Kagendo is trending on Telegram after her nudes leaked.

Kagendo’s nudes were leaked by blogger Kamau Watoria on his Telegram channel.

Watoria alleged that the curvy radio presenter sent the nudes to a man in exchange for Ksh 20,000.

The unidentified man even flew her to Mombasa for a sex trip.

Dorris is a presenter at B Media FM – a radio station based in Embu.

She is blessed with voluptuous curves which she loves flaunting.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.