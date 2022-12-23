Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Businesswoman Jordyn Woods has denied throwing shades at her former BFF Kylie Jenner in a TikTok video she shared where she talked about natural lips.

In the video she shared, 25-year-old Woods was seen biting her lips as The Weeknd’s 2016 song “Party Monster”.

As the lyrics “Angelina, lips like Angelina” begin, she plumps her lips and puts them on display, adding in the caption: ” thank you mom & dad for these genetics.”

Some TikTok users who reacted to the video, accused her of throwing shades at Kylie. Reacting to the claim, Woods wrote “There’s no shade towards anyone, this is a trend I’ve seen a bunch of girls doing and I wanted to hop on.”

The relationship between Jenner and Woods became strained after Woods’ alleged infidelity with Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Although Jenner admitted in 2015 to getting cosmetic procedures done on her lips and then having her lip fillers removed in 2018, the relationship between the former friends caused fans to speculate.

Jenner previously explained she had cosmetic procedures done on her lips due to insecurities.