Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – Singer and YouTuber Jojo Siwa has dropped a shade for his ex-girlfriend, Avery Cyrus, who took to TikTok to announce that their relationship has ended.

In a video shared by Jojo’s mom, Jessalynn Siwa, the YouTuber was seen pacing back and forth.

When Jessalynn asked her 19-year-old daughter why she was “mad”, she said “Because I got used, for views and for clout.”

She added, “I got tricked into being told I was in love and I got f—king played.”

While the split seemed to be amicable, things took a turn for the worse on Monday December 19, when Avery, 22, and her ex-girlfriend, Sophia Mosca, posted a TikTok video revealing they were going on a trip to Europe together.

Although Avery claimed she and Mosca booked the “non-refundable” trip eight months ago while they were still dating, she assured fans they are not back together.

Jojo and Avery who is TikTok content creator were first linked in August after the end of the singer’s on-again, off-again relationship with Kylie Prew.