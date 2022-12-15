Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 15, 2022 – US President Joe Biden on Wednesday December 14, asked leaders of African nations that will hold elections in 2023 to ensure free and fair elections.

Biden and his top aides met with President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon’s Ali Bongo Ondimba, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and the leaders of Liberia, Madagascar and Sierra Leone, according to the White House on the sidelines of a summit that has brought most African leaders to Washington.

Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security advisor who was at the meeting, said that Biden would call for free elections across Africa.

“When Africa succeeds, the United States succeeds. Quite frankly, the whole world succeeds as well,” the president said.

“We would like to do everything we can to support those elections being free, fair and credible,” Sullivan, said to reporters.

“And that goes for every election taking place in 2023, not picking and choosing certain ones and setting other ones aside.”