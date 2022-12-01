Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 1, 2022 – The National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee has recommended the suspension of four IEBC commissioners who rejected the outcome of the August 9th presidential election.

The committee chaired by George Murugara recommended that IEBC vice chairperson Juliana Cherera, Irene Masit, Justus Nyangaya, and Francis Wanderi be suspended and advised the President to form a tribunal.

“The committee recommends that the President suspends the four commissioners herein pending the tribunal verdict,” said Murugara.

The JLAC chairman tabled the report on Thursday morning.

The House is expected to debate the report Thursday afternoon for either adoption as it is, with amendments, or total rejection.

If adopted, then President Ruto could as soon as tomorrow suspend the four.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.