Thursday, December 1, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is facing a serious rebellion after some of his allies failed to agree with him over his planned parallel rallies to the Jamhuri Day event.

This is after it emerged that Raila was planning to use demonstrations to launch a vote of no confidence against President William Ruto.

The lawmakers who attended the Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting on Tuesday expressed discontent with the plan, citing concerns about its ramifications.

“The celebration would be held after the December 7 inaugural protest rally. However, some leaders argued that Jamhuri day was a national event that need not be interfered with,” a lawmaker intimated.

Raila and Wiper party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, who hosted the meeting at his party office in Karen, had yet to make a final decision.

The former Prime Minister has faced much resistance over his latest plans to fight President Ruto’s administration.

Consequently, he abandoned several initiatives to counter the government, including naming a shadow cabinet.

Raila then cancelled the inaugural pro-Cherera 4 rally scheduled at the Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi at the last minute, posing questions as to whether he was bluffing.

