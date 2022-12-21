Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – Jeremy Clarkson’s column, in which he said Meghan Markle should be paraded “naked through the streets of every town in Britain” while excrement is thrown at her, has become the press regulator’s most complained about article ever.

The column, which was published in The Sun on Friday, Dec 16, generated public outcry, including from Clarkson’s daughter.

Independent Press Standards Organisation said the article, which has since been removed from The Sun’s website at Clarkson’s request, had received more than 20,800 complaints as of 5pm on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

“We will follow our usual processes to examine the complaints we have received. This will take longer than usual because of the volume of complaints,” an IPSO spokesperson said, adding that the number of complaints would be subject to change.

The number also surpassed the total number of complaints the media regulator received in 2021, which was 14,355.

It comes as more than 60 MPs have written to the editor of The Sun condemning the column “in the strongest terms”.

The letter put forward by Conservative MP Caroline Nokes demanded that the publication take action against Clarkson.

It said the former Top Gear presenter’s “hateful” article about Meghan Markle had contributed to an “unacceptable climate of hatred and violence”.