Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – Jeff Bezos threw girlfriend Lauren Sanchez a birthday dinner over the weekend following a lavish party with some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Sanchez took to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 19, to express her gratitude for all the love she received from her friends and billionaire boyfriend on her 53rd birthday.

The helicopter pilot wrote: “First and foremost, I was blessed to have such an incredible birthday celebration thrown by my dear friend Laura Andreeseen (my wonder twin), from the helicopter cake, to the poem she wrote, to the most beautiful setting in the world.

“It was pure perfection. The room was filled with the most incredible and supportive women, and I am so grateful to call them all friends.

“Then…my love surprised me with an intimate dinner where he gave a speech that had everyone in the room laughing and crying. And, of course, my children each had their own special way of saying happy birthday which filled my heart. They truly mean the world to me. I have never felt more loved and appreciated.

“Thank you to everyone who made me feel so special and blessed on my birthday.”

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kimora Lee Simmons are some popular faces seen at Lauren’s birthday party.

The lavish party was hosted at a stunning home on the beach and complete with a helicopter cake that read, “Hottest 25th birthday.”

Later, the celebrant changed from her blue two-piece to a sexy black gown and spent the evening with Jeff Bezos and the rest of her friends and family for a second celebration.

Watch the video below.