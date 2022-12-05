Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, December 12, 2022 – Janelle Monae turned up topless for her 37th birthday party.

The actress celebrated her birthday on Dec 1 surrounded by loved ones.

Her party included a performance from a Mexican band and fireworks.

At the party, Janelle wore only a skirt and was bare from the waist upwards.

As the Mexican band played for her, she twirled in her half-naked state.

She shared a clip from her birthday party today and thanked all those who made her day special.

See below.

Watch the video below