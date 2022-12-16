Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday December 16, 2022 – Iconic actress, Jane Fonda on Thursday, December 15, announced that her cancer is in remission.

The announcement was made on her official website and it came in a blog post titled “BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER!!!”

Fonda who will be turning 85 next week, said her first four round of chemotherapy treatment were “easy” but that her last session was particularly “rough” on her body, “making it hard to accomplish much of anything.”

She said;

“Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo.

“I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news.

“This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.”

The Oscar winner revealed in September that she had non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and had been undergoing chemo for six months.

The “Monster-in-Law” star acknowledged that her “privilege as a celebrity” afforded her top-of-the-line health insurance as well as “access to the best doctors and treatment.”

The actress also called cancer “a teacher” and said she was committed to “paying attention” to its lessons.