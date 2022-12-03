Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 2, 2022 – Florida backup quarterback Jalen Kitna was released from jail on $80,000 bond on Thursday, December 1, a day after he was arrested on five child pornography charges that police said included images of a man having sex with a young girl.

Kitna is no longer listed as “in custody,” according to the Alachua County Clerk of Circuit Court, and his profile has been removed from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Inmate Search.

Kitna is facing five preliminary charges related to child pornography: Two second-degree counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three third-degree counts of possession of child pornography.

He was granted bail on Thursday after his father, former NFL QB Jon Kitna, testified in court and promised to take him back to Texas and ensure he attends his court dates.

He previously admitted to sharing two images containing child sexual abuse material to the social media website Discord in an interview with Gainesville Police Department Detective Donna Montague. A search warrant of Kitna’s conducted on Wednesday led to the discovery of three additional images of child sexual abuse material in his possession upon preliminary analysis of Kitna’s electronic devices.

Alachua County Court Judge Meshon T. Rawls denied Kenyon’s request and ordered Kitna to not use the internet and have no unsupervised contact with minors.

Kitna, the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, signed with Florida as a member of the 2021 recruiting class. He did not take the field during his true freshman but emerged as the backup to starting signal-caller Anthony Richardson during the 2022 season, in which he appeared in four games and completed 10-of-14 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown.