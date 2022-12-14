Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – Manchester United coach, Erik ten Hag has revealed that their star winger, Jadon Sancho is training away from Manchester United and will not return until he is physically and mentally ready to play for the club again.

Sancho has been working in Holland with coaches trusted by his manager Erik ten Hag, having not kicked a ball for United since October 22 due to illness. The 22-year-old missed the club’s training camp in Spain last week after he was left out of England’s squad for the World Cup.

Sancho, who joined United 18 months ago for £73million from Borussia Dortmund, turned off his social media accounts last month to focus on his family and the second half of the season, according to sources.

Giving update on the player, Ten Hag said: ‘I don’t think he will be back this week, no,’ said Ten Hag. ‘We want to bring him back as quickly as possible, but I can’t give a prognosis of when that will be. Sometimes there are circumstances with fitness and mood. We got a drop of quality level and sometimes you don’t know why or what is causing it.

‘That is what we are doing now to try to get him back there. It is a combination of physically and mentally.’

It has been described as a ‘reset’ for the player away from Carrington, Ten Hag confirmed on Tuesday that no deadlines have been placed on Sancho’s return.

‘I’ve had several talks with Jadon and I don’t think he will be back this week, no,’ said Ten Hag. ‘Sometimes there are circumstances with fitness and mood. Now he’s on a physical programme and our aim is to get him back as quickly as possible. But I can’t give a prognosis of when that will be.’

Explaining Sancho’s absence from the Spanish trip, Ten Hag added: ‘He wasn’t fit enough to be there. It’s a combination of physically and mentally.’