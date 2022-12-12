Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, December 12, 2022 – Ivy Ifeoma, Paul Okoye a.k.a Rude Boy’s new lover has slammed those criticizing her relationship with the singer, in a new post she shared on her Instastory.
A video Ifeoma shared shortly after her identity was uncovered, came with the caption “bitter souls hovering around earth, but it’s between you and your God”.
A male friend was also spotted in the video saying they are “chilling because e dey pain them”.
Watch the video below
