Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – Jeremy Clarkson will not be fired as host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire despite his awful column about Meghan Markle.

ITV boss Kevin Lygo has said that Clarkson’s controversial comments on Meghan Markle were “awful”. However, he will stay on as host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

The Top Gear presenter has been under fire since writing in a column in The Sun that he dreamed of the day when Meghan was “made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her”.

Reacting to the public outrage, ITV boss Mr Lygo, while speaking at an event in London, explained that he had “no control” over what the TV star said in the papers.

“We hire him as a consummate broadcaster of the most famous quiz on television, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?” Lygo was quoted as saying at the Broadcasting Press Guild event in London on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

“So it’s not quite in our wheelhouse but I don’t know what he was thinking when he wrote that.”

“It was awful,” he added.

Asked if ITV would keep Jeremy on the game show, he said they would.