Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s reign as Mt. Kenya kingpin may be finally coming to an end.

This is after Mt. Kenya elders identified his replacement as the region’s spokesman.

The elders endorsed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to succeed Uhuru as the region’s kingpin.

The elders also declared their support for President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza government.

Led by the Kikuyu Council of Elders’ national Vice Chairman David Muthoga, they vowed to support the new administration.

“We are proud of Ruto for picking our son Rigathi as his deputy and we don’t have a choice other than rallying behind him. I am employed by the government. Whom am I to go against the government?” Muthoga revealed.

Muthoga serves as the chairman of the Tana Water Works Development Agency (TWWDA).

The council rallied behind Gachagua while meeting Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga.

In his speech, Kahiga urged the council leaders to rally behind Rigathi Gachagua.

“I am glad because the elders have given their commitment that they are solidly behind the government Ruto. Gachagua is a son of this county and we will rally behind him as a team.”

“The mountain must remain united and the only way we will achieve that is by supporting Gachagua who is our main gateway to Ruto,” he declared.

On Monday, Gachagua had called on Uhuru and other Mt Kenya leaders who supported Raila Odinga’s Azimio to join him and the Kenya Kwanza government.

