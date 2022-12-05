Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, December 12, 2022 – A brand new trailer for the forthcoming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries was released Monday, Dec. 5.

The trailer features the Duke and Duchess of Sussex saying several stories about Markle, 41, were “planted” by royal insiders.

Prince Harry said in the video: “There’s a hierarchy of the family. You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.

“There was a war against Meghan to suit other people’s agendas,” adds a journalist.

“It’s about hatred, it’s about race,” another voice comments.

Harry and Meghan decided to leave the British royal family in 2020 over the way the institution and the British media treated Meghan.

“It’s a dirty game. The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy,” continued Harry in the latest trailer.

“I was terrified. I didn’t want history to repeat itself,” Harry added, alluding to his late mother Princess Diana’s struggle with members of the paparazzi.

The first batch of the six-episode series directed by Liz Garbus is set to be released Thursday, Dec. 8, on Netflix while Part 2 will be released on December 15.

Netflix said the docuseries “paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”

Watch the video below.

"There's leaking. . . but also the planting of stories. It's a dirty game."@Netflix have released the first full trailer for Harry & Meghan, the Sussexes' explosive new docuseries. The first three episodes will drop on Thursday, the second half of the series is out December 15. pic.twitter.com/eUuJb7fC5R — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 5, 2022