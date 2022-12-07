Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister has taken to social media to slam Portugal coach Fernando Santos’ decision to bench her brother in their 6-1 win over Switzerland on Tuesday evening, December 6.

Elma Aveiro claims the Portuguese manager humiliated her brother, adding she did not know why Santos had left the 37-year-old out of his starting XI, and that she could not understand it.

Portugal went on to thrash Switzerland, with Goncalo Ramos starring up front and scoring an hattrick in the game.

Aveiro took to Instagram to share her tirade at the decision to leave out her brother, who started from the bench in a knockout game of a major international tournament for the first time since Euro 2008.

‘Today we are all together, if you think it has to be like this I am here to see it,’ she began, posting an image of the Portugal team prior to kick-off.

‘Yes Ronaldo is not eternal, yes Ronaldo won’t play forever, unfortunately he doesn’t score goals now, he’s old, Portugal doesn’t need Ronaldo,’ she continued.

‘We talked about what we heard, all that he did isn’t important, all that he did was forgotten.

‘Now they ask for forgiveness and they don’t need him. I will register that and later we’ll talk.

‘Rui Santos, what will he apologise for? Now we we can f*** who we want.

‘It is a shame to humiliate a man who has given so much, but later I will see a lot more.’