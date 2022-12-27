Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 27, 2022 – A US-based divorce lawyer, Denise Rappaport Isaacs, is of the opinion that it is a bad idea for people in their teens and 20s to get married.

In a video that has gone viral, Denise who has been a divorce lawyer for 40 years, opined that people change as they grow older.

”Who you were at 18 or 20 is not the same person you are going to be at 30.”

“You don’t have financial stability, you don’t have a career, you don’t know where you are going, There are so many question marks and you haven’t developed into who you are. You are just trying to figure things out” she said

Her position has generated mixed reactions.

While some people agree with her, others are of the opinion that age is not a determinant in the success or failure of a marriage.

Others argue that some people who figured themselves out before marriage still ended up divorcing their partners.

Watch the video below