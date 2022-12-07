Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, has accused ODM party leader Raila Odinga of insubordination by holding Azimio la Umoja rallies without involving the Azimio chairman former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking on Wednesday, Cherargei questioned why Raila was leading the ‘maandamano’ in the absence of Uhuru who is his boss.

“If Uhuru, the chair of Azimio-OKA, is not leading Kamkunji public consultations/maandamano then [rallies by] Tinga (Raila) are an act of insubordination,” Cherargei said.

Despite proceeding to retirement after 10 years of presidency, Uhuru Kenyatta is yet to be replaced as the Azimio la Umoja council chairman.

Raila declared plans to have a mass protest on Wednesday.

He said December 7, will mark the start of a series of consultations on the state of the nation, following the removal of four IEBC commissioners.

“We want to ask Kenyans if they are happy with the way things are happening,” Raila said.

The Azimio leader said the first rally will be held at Kamkunji Grounds in Nairobi and the second will be held at the same venue on December 12.

Uhuru’s Jubilee party said that they will attend mass rallies planned by Raila Odinga.

