Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, 01 December 2022 – A Nairobi court has sentenced to five years in prison a man who threw his date off the 12th floor of a building in Nairobi’s Central District (CBD) in a date gone sour.

Moses Njoroge was found guilty of causing bodily harm to Eunice Wangari, whom he met on Facebook, in a ruling issued by Magistrate Esther Kimilu on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Wangari suffered serious pelvic injuries in the September 13, 2020 incident.

She spent more than two months at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) receiving specialized medical care for her injuries.

Wangari said that on the fateful day, she traveled from her parents’ home in Karura to meet the suspect in Nairobi’s CBD for a date.

It was their first date, having only met virtually through social media platform, Facebook.

Wangari, who recounted her ordeal, claims that after meeting Mt. Njoroge at Ambank House, where his office was located, they went out for lunch.

They returned to Ambank House, this time with a drink in hand, and settled on the 12th floor, where they spent time until around 7.30pm, when Wangari informed her date that it was time for her to go home.

She told the court that the suspect was furious that she was leaving and insisted on spending the night with her.

During the ensuing argument, the suspect is said to have thrown Wangari from the 12th floor, from which she fell three floors to the 9th floor.