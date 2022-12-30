Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, December 30, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife, Ida, has urged her husband and all Azimio minions to accept that President William Ruto is a political genius and that he outsmarted them.

Speaking in Siaya, Ida told Raila and his allies to accept that they lost the August 9th General Election with grace and move on with their lives.

According to her, Kenyans should forget the pains that came with the presidential polls and instead invest time and energy in programs that will enhance their livelihoods.

“This year was engulfed with mixed blessings. Some have brought happiness and others pains but let us focus on positive side of life,” Ida said adding that it is now time to put focus on the positive side of life.

Mama Ida said Kenyans must now delve into development programs.

“Let us make use of the available resources to create wealth like in this area we have rains that have not failed our people and have just passed farms that have high-yield maize crops ready for harvests,” she added.

Ida said the region is promising and will not face hunger as that is likely to be experienced in other parts of the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.