Friday, December 30, 2022 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has defended President William Ruto over his move to fire allies of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and replace them accordingly with his loyalists.

In a statement, Cherargei blasted Ruto’s critics, saying the president has a right to fire everyone whom he does not trust and appoint those he trusts to plum government positions.

According to the senator, no one deserves to enjoy the fruits of Ruto’s government if they did not contribute to its formation.

“There is nothing strange about purging out of our govt of Azimio-OKA apologists/ campaigners/ financiers you can’t reap what you didn’t sow. H.E Ruto supporters/campaigners/loyalists shall always get priority in the KK govt, it’s a tradition all over the world to reward loyalists,” he said.

In the recent parastatal changes, former Cabinet Secretary Michael Kamau was appointed by the President to replace Lewis Nguyai, an ally of Uhuru, as the chairperson of the NHIF board.

Former Kenya Defence Forces chief of Defence forces Gen (Rtd) Julius Karangi replaced David Ngugi at the National Council for Population and Development.

At the Kenya Wildlife Service, Lt Gen (Rtd) Walter Koipaton replaced Gen (Rtd) Joseph Kibwana whose term expired.

Former Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) board chairman Gilbert Kibe resigned and was replaced by Ruto’s ally, Mary Wambui.

At Kenya Power, lawyer Joy Brenda Masinde replaced Vivienne Yeda at the helm of the board.

Also, top on the list of Kenyatta’s allies who have been now pushed out of power include former Kenya Revenue Authority board chairperson and ex-Head of Public Service Francis Muthaura and former chairperson of the board of Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Rita Achieng’ Okuthe.

Former Nyamira Governor Walter Nyambati was picked to head the Geothermal Development Corporation.

The board was previously headed by Gerishom Otachi, who was in 2019 picked to head the National Lands Commission.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.