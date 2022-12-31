Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Saturday, 31 December 2022 – Transatlantic military alliance NATO has called for more military support to Ukraine.

NATO led by it’s founding members US, and the UK have supported Ukraine Militarily, economically and politically since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, much to the dismay of Russia.

NATO is also set to admit Finland and Sweden, neighbors of Russia to the alliance. As the war enters a new phase after 9 months of fighting, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has called on NATO member states to supply more weapons to Ukraine.

“I call on allies to do more. It is in all our security interests to make sure Ukraine prevails and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin does not win,” Stoltenberg told the German news agency, DPA.

“We know that most wars end at the negotiating table – probably this war, too – but we know that what Ukraine can achieve in these negotiations depends inextricably on the military situation,” he said.