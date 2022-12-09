Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 9 December 2022 – Popular TikToker Ciru Njuguna claims she was living in bondage when she was married to her 60-year-old German husband Greg Twiss.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 29-year-old lady said Greg was controlling her like a remote.

She had no say in their relationship since Greg’s word was final.

Ciru said the elderly man provided for her everything but she had no peace of mind.

She had to walk out of the toxic marriage for the sake of her mental health.

She advised young ladies that it is better to sleep on the cold floor and have peace of mind rather than live in a palatial mansion and cry day and night.

Ciru said she is now free and happy after divorcing Greg.

She left her husband in August this year after being married to him for over 10 years.

This is what she wrote on her Instagram stories after their divorce was publicized.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.