Thursday, December 8, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga may be betraying his handshake partner, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, with his nationwide protests against President William Ruto and his government.

This was revealed by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, who alluded that Raila Odinga’s move to hold protests is insubordination to Uhuru who is the chair of the Azimio One Kenya Coalition.

The outspoken lawmaker further claimed that the end game of the Odinga protests is to have a handshake arrangement which he affirmed would not happen.

“If Uhuru chair of Azimio-OKA is not leading Kamukunji public consultations/maandamano then Tinga is insubordinating his chair. The end game of Tinga is a handshake, which shall not happen. We shall not send him home for the second time,” read the statement.

Former President Kenyatta is leading peace talks between the M23 rebels and the Congolese government and has had limited say in the running of the Azimio coalition.

Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni declared that the party will participate in the Azimio consultative meetings.

Speaking on Monday, Kioni noted if required, the party members will join the public rallies which began yesterday.

“If it is a rally that we will need to attend as members of the opposition then we will attend. I am sure we will get communication from Raila Odinga,” Kioni indicated during an interview.

Raila has pledged to bring down Ruto’s government through his rallies.

