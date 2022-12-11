Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, December 11, 2022 – Is singer Paul Okoye showing off a new woman?

Paul who is one-half of the singing duo, P Square, shared a video of him and a mysterious lady attending church together today December 11 and also a video of them in his apartment.

Paul used to be married to Anita, the mother of his three children, until she filed for divorce in August 2021.

See the video Paul shared below