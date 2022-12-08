Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 8, 2022 – Former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament Jeremiah Kioni has revealed the reason why Jubilee leaders will not insult President William Samoei Ruto, as he did it to his predecessor Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Wednesday, Kioni, the Jubilee Party Secretary General, said they respect President Ruto and they will not insult or disrespect him like the way he disrespected Uhuru.

He went further stating that even if President William Ruto calls them for ameeting, they will not decline.

“We will not insult President William Ruto, as he did it to Uhuru Kenyatta. We respect President William Samoei Ruto, and he asks for a meeting, we are more than ready,” Kioni said.

The outspoken former legislator further requested residents of the larger Mount Kenya region to have a political stand that will enforce a political comeback in the region in 2027.

“Let us unite for a great Future,” Kioni said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.