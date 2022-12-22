Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Pinela Justine is a Tanzanian gospel singer and worship leader.

She has been creating a buzz on social media because of the outfits she wears when she is leading praise and worship in church.

She loves wearing figure-hugging dresses that flaunt her hourglass figure.

Do you think this is right?

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.