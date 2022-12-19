Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 19, 2022 – Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has ruled out the possibility of defecting from Raila Odinga’s Azimio to the President William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza formation.

However, he gave an indication that anything is possible in politics.

Speaking during an interview, Babu Owino gave one condition to joining Ruto should the unlikely event take place sooner or later.

According to him, he is too smart for the president’s side. However, he can only join Kenya Kwanza on an offer of a senior post in the ruling coalition.

“I think I’m too expensive for Ruto. (I’d join) maybe as a principal, but again that is tomorrow’s but not today’s problem. It is only me in Azimio who can handle all the Kenya Kwanza MPs. For now, I want to concentrate on working for Embakasi East residents and making laws favourable to Kenyans,” he said.

At the same time, Owino for the first time recognized Ruto as the duly elected president despite being in denial for a time.

He advised the president to deliver on the promises he made to Kenyans.

“I acknowledged Ruto for outsmarting us when I met with him in parliament. My advice to him is that he should make good on all the promises he made to Kenyans during the campaigns,” said Babu.

