Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, November 6, 2022 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched a probe into the shooting of a Machakos University student on Sunday.

IPOA in a statement on Tuesday said they have dispatched a Rapid Response Team to the area with instructions to obtain all information that may be relevant in unveiling the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Where fault is found, the authority shall make recommendations, including but not limited to prosecution,” read a statement released on Tuesday.

“We appeal to the students and residents to maintain calm and allow the due process of the law to take its course. IPOA remains committed to being independent, impartial and fair.”

According to the DCI, a police officer is in custody at Machakos police station on suspicion of shooting and injuring the student.

The student together with his colleagues had staged a demonstration against escalating insecurity in the area.

Nine firearms-5 pistols, 3 G-3 rifles, and one AK-47 assault rifle have been seized from different police officers.

The weapons will be subjected to ballistic examination to establish the one that fired the killer bullet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.