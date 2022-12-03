Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 2, 2022 – American rapper and fashion designer, Kanye West has claimed that he “caught” future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, during an unhinged Friday morning, December 2 tweet storm.

Kanye tweeted a picture of Chris and said he “caught this guy” with his former wife

Let’s break one last window before we get outta here. I caught this guy with Kim. Good night” he wrote

Chris Paul plays point guard for the Phoenix Suns in the NBA and has been pictured in the past hanging out with Kanye and Justin Bieber.

He’s been married to Jada Crawley since 2011.

Kanye’s Tweet comes days after news broke out that he and Kim’s divorce had been finalised.

As their settlement concluded on Wednesday November 30, it was found that the parents will have joint custody with “equal access” to their four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

However, Kim will receive £200,000 each month in child support from the rapper as the former couple resolved their child custody issues

Kanye’s Tweet about Kim and Paul surely caused many reactions on social media.

