Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, December 5, 2022 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, has hosted Garissa leaders for talks around the security situation in the county.

The leaders were led by Governor Nadhif Jama and Senator Abdulkadir Haji.

Kindiki said the meeting is a continuation of the government’s consultative approach to the pursuit of long-lasting solutions to unique security challenges in different parts of the country.

The meeting was also attended by Inspector General Japheth Koome, Deputy IG Noor Gabow, and GSU commandant Douglas Kanja.

“Our discussion was on ways to combat cattle rusting and other related challenges in their region,” Kindiki said.

A week ago, Kindiki said chiefs and assistant chiefs serving in banditry-prone areas will be issued with firearms to actively support security officers in fighting the menace.

The powerful CS announced that the move will be preceded by a thorough vetting of the administrators to ascertain their suitability to bear arms and accountability of use.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.