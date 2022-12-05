Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 5, 2022 – Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome missed an official meeting presided over by President William Ruto after he was informed of a security breach en route to the event held at Safari Park, Nairobi County, earlier today.

Speaking during the launch of the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) inaugural Annual report, Chief Justice Martha Koome conveyed an apology from the IG, informing that he would not be present.

She affirmed that the IG had to immediately attend to the security breach and deal with the situation. She noted that the IG is obliged to report to the president on the state of security in the country and hence ought to fulfill his mandate at any cost.

“I wish to offer apologies from the IG, your government is very busy. On his way to this meeting, he was called because of a security breach and he changed tact because he had to answer to you why those security lapses are happening so he abandoned this meeting. Apologies from your IG,” she stated.

In addition, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki also did not attend Ruto’s function and instead sent a mere representative.

In a statement, the Interior CS affirmed that he held talks with security stakeholders to address the crisis in Garissa County. IG Japhet Koome was also in attendance.

“Interior Cabinet Secretary Kindiki Kithure this morning hosted Garissa leaders led by Governor Nadhif Jama and Senator Abdulkadir Haji for talks around the security situation in the County,” read part of the statement.

During the meeting, CJ Koome touched on various issues regarding the judiciary, noting that the independent arm would prioritise access to justice for all.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.